Public safety alert issued in Tompkins County after home invasion shooting

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office issued a public safety alert following an investigation into a home invasion shooting.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the Milton Meadows Apartments in the Town of Lansing for a report of a home invasion shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his foot and other injuries to his head from being struck in the head with a handgun.

They said he was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Deputies were told by the victim that when he opened his apartment door, he was rushed by two people demanding money. They said he was later shot and struck in the head before they left.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 607-257-1345 or the tip line at 607-266-5420.