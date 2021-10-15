Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. The ministry charged that the Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer came as close as 60 meters (66 yards) to the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee on Friday to force it out of the area near Russian waters that was declared off limits to shipping due to Russian artillery drills. In response, U.S. military officials called the Russian statement false.