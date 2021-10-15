Sports Overtime: Week 6, Friday

(WBNG) -- Check out the sports scores from across the Southern Tier.

Final football scores:

Harpursville/Afton - 0 (5-1), Tioga - 48 (5-0)

Elmira - 14 (3-2), Union-Endicott - 41 (6-0)

Norwich - 6 (5-2), Chenango Valley - 20 (2-4)

Windsor - 23 (4-2), Owego - 6 (1-5)

Dryden - 24 (0-6), Johnson City - 36 (2-4)

Waverly - 25 (7-0), Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour - 19 (4-2)

Sidney - 28 (1-5), Bainbridge-Guilford - 0 (1-5)

Walton - 44 (1-5), Deposit/Hancock - 50 (2-3)

Unadilla Valley - 22 (1-4), Notre Dame - 42 (1-4)

Final girls soccer score:

Chenango Valley - 0, Corning - 1