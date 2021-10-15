Stormy Saturday coming

Tonight: Warm and muggy with a chance of a few showers. Low: 59-65

Saturday: 30% chance of showers early increases to 100% chance of rain in the afternoon. A gusty thunderstorm, or rain storm, is possible. Winds could gust to 30mph at times, but could be higher inside any rain or thunder. Damaging wind is a threat inside any stronger rain. High: 63-68↓

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Warm and muggy weather lasts into tonight with a few showers possible. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a bit of a southerly breeze helping offset normal nocturnal cooling.

Saturday will bring a strong cold front in the afternoon. Be 'weather aware' as it does because some gusty winds, possibly with severe threshold wind gusts, are possible. There is also a very low chance of a quick spin-up tornado as the winds will be twisting through the depth of the storms. Temperatures reach into the 60s for highs but drop into the 50s in the afternoon.