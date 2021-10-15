Skip to Content

Stormy Saturday coming

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:04 pm Weather Now

Tonight: Warm and muggy with a chance of a few showers. Low: 59-65

Saturday: 30% chance of showers early increases to 100% chance of rain in the afternoon. A gusty thunderstorm, or rain storm, is possible. Winds could gust to 30mph at times, but could be higher inside any rain or thunder. Damaging wind is a threat inside any stronger rain. High: 63-68↓

Short Term Forecast Discussion:
Warm and muggy weather lasts into tonight with a few showers possible. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a bit of a southerly breeze helping offset normal nocturnal cooling.

Saturday will bring a strong cold front in the afternoon. Be 'weather aware' as it does because some gusty winds, possibly with severe threshold wind gusts, are possible. There is also a very low chance of a quick spin-up tornado as the winds will be twisting through the depth of the storms. Temperatures reach into the 60s for highs but drop into the 50s in the afternoon.

Howard Manges

More Stories

Skip to content