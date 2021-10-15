Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A watercolor by Vincent van Gogh that was seized by the Nazis during World War II will be sold next month at auction in New York. The auction house Christie’s says the work is expected to sell for $20 million or more. Christie’s is auctioning the 1888 work, “Wheatstacks,” after facilitating negotiations between the Texas oilman’s heirs who own it now and the heirs of two Jewish art collectors who owned it before it was looted by the Nazis. “Wheatstacks” will be auctioned on Nov. 11 along with other artworks from the collection of Edwin L. Cox, a Texas oilman who died last year at age 99.