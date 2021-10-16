Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

A bitcoin operation in central New York has taken over a power plant to find cheap energy for currency mining in a move that has alarmed environmentalists. Greenidge Generation now produces about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state’s power grid. Environmentalists see the plant as a climate threat. They fear a wave of resurrected fossil-fuel plants pumping out greenhouse gasses. They see Greenidge as a test case. They are asking the state to deny renewal of its air emission permit and put the brakes on similar projects.