Damp and windy heading into Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain showers 30%. Low of 45 (40-47). Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Cloudy with lake effect rain showers 40%. Windy at times. High of 54 (50-57). Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy before midnight. Slight chance for an isolated shower 20%. Low of 41 (36-43). Winds out of the west at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Lake effect rain showers 40%. Windy. High of 52 (48-54). Low of 40.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The cold front has cleared the region and showers are continuing to taper off from west to east. Still the chance for a few lake effect rain showers tonight as winds remain persistent out of the west.



Not expecting the most pleasant of days on Sunday as clouds and showers will be in the vicinity all day long. Most noticeably, temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler back down into the 50s for highs. On Monday, a few locations may struggle to make it out of the 40s.



Nice weather returns to the region by Tuesday with an abundance of sunshine and temperature back into the 60s.