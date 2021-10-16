Flood Advisory from SAT 12:53 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…

Southeastern Cortland County in central New York…

Southeastern Madison County in central New York…

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 1253 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms and showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hamilton, Morrisville, Plymouth, Lebanon, Solon, Cincinnatus,

Otselic, Georgetown, Earlville, Pitcher, Taylor, Madison, Smyrna,

South Lebanon, De Ruyter, Erieville, Mc Donough, Pierceville, East

Freetown and Poolville.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&