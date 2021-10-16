Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored shootout goals and Vancouver scored four times in the second period to lead the Canucks past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4. Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux scored over the final 2:17 of regulation in the Flyers’ season opener that tied the game at 4-all. Vancouver won its first game of the season. Vasily Podkolzin scored his first NHL goal and Alex Chiasson, Pettersson and Miller also had one against Flyers goalie Carter Hart in the second period. Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler. Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay. Arizona lost starting tight end Maxx Williams to a season-ending knee injury Sunday against San Francisco.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six games into the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are still seeking an identity. Nick Sirianni’s play-calling has been questionable, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been inconsistent and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s unit struggles against elite teams. But change isn’t coming. Sirianni plans to stick with what he’s doing. The game plan for Thursday night against Buccaneers called for pass, pass, pass. Miles Sanders had one carry in the first half. After the Eagles fell behind 28-7, he got 50 of his 56 yards rushing in the fourth quarter.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is starting to get the hang of life in the NFL. Harris piled up a season-best 122 yards in a win over Denver last week. The 23-year-old former Alabama star and the Steelers will try to keep it going when they host Seattle in prime time in Week 6. Harris says he is adjusting to playing in Pittsburgh and he’s excited to see what the Steelers can do as they get into the meat of the season. Harris could be in line for another big day against Seattle, which comes to Heinz Field with the NFL’s worst defense.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to prove their offensive breakout against Denver wasn’t a fluke when they host Seattle. The Steelers put together their most complete game of the season in beating the Broncos. They’ll get a chance to build on it against a Seahawks defense that ranks as the worst in the NFL. Seattle will play without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is out several weeks after undergoing finger surgery. Geno Smith will make his first start since 2017 while filling in for Wilson. Both teams come in with a 2-3 record.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh team coming to Virginia Tech this weekend looks nothing like the one that was blanked 28-0 in its last visit two seasons ago. These Panthers are leading the nation in scoring at better than 52 points per game. The Panthers and Hokies are the last teams that have yet to lose in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. In a wide open Coastal Division, this is a pivotal contest. The Panthers are led by quarterback Kenny Pickett. He’s thrown at least four TD passes in his last three games and had 19 for the season against just one interception.