Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn to tip off season

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets for the season opener.

Milwaukee finished 30-12 in Eastern Conference action and 26-10 at home a season ago. The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Nets gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot).

Nets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.