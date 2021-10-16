New York opens season at home against Boston

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -1; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks begin the season at home against the Boston Celtics.

New York went 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 35.4 from deep.

Boston finished 4-8 in Atlantic Division action and 15-21 on the road a season ago. The Celtics averaged 23.5 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Celtics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.