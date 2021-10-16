Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three constable deputies were shot in an ambush outside of a bar in Houston. One is dead and two others wounded. Officials said at a news conference that the constable deputies were working an extra shift at the bar early Saturday when they responded to a suspected robbery outside. Preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire on the deputies from behind. One was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot. It is unclear whether the deputies returned fire. No arrest has been announced. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.