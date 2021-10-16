Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 11:30 AM EDT until SAT 12:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cayuga County in central New York…

Northern Cortland County in central New York…

Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York…

Northeastern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 1215 PM EDT.

* At 1130 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Groton, or

10 miles northeast of Ithaca, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cortland, Lansing, Homer, Groton, Locke, Preble, Moravia, Scott,

Truxton and Solon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH