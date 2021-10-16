Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 10:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA…NORTHWESTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN

ONONDAGA COUNTIES…

At 1015 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scott, or 12

miles north of Cortland, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pompey, Manlius, Fayetteville, Otisco, Preble, Scott, Sempronius,

Tully, Fabius and La Fayette.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH