Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 10:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA…NORTHERN CORTLAND…SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA

AND NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

At 1003 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sempronius, or

8 miles northwest of Cortland, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pompey, Manlius, Fayetteville, Homer, Otisco, Groton, Preble,

Moravia, Scott and Truxton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH