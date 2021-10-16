Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 10:30 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:15 am
10:03 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA…NORTHERN CORTLAND…SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA
AND NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

At 1003 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sempronius, or
8 miles northwest of Cortland, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Pompey, Manlius, Fayetteville, Homer, Otisco, Groton, Preble,
Moravia, Scott and Truxton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

National Weather Service

