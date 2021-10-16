Tornado Warning from SAT 6:25 AM EDT until SAT 7:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southeastern Cayuga County in central New York…

Northwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Southern Onondaga County in central New York…

* Until 700 AM EDT.

* At 625 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Kelloggsville, or 13 miles southeast of Auburn,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Sempronius and Kelloggsville around 630 AM EDT.

Otisco around 645 AM EDT.

Tully around 650 AM EDT.

La Fayette around 655 AM EDT.

Pompey around 700 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not

wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN