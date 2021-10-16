Walk to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking

(WBNG) -- People from all across the Southern Tier came together to raise awareness about human trafficking in their own back yard Saturday.

Experts told 12 News that human trafficking is an issue that effects all towns.

"It's not an issue that just affects people internationally and it's not an issue where somebody snatches someone off the street.," Crime Victims Assistant Center Community Educator and Outreach Specialist Stephanie Mix told 12 News.

People came together to walk in silence to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking.

"A lot of people think it's an issue that maybe doesn't affect us here in Broome County, but it absolutely does. It affects everyone. So, we really want to raise awareness of the issue and give people information," Mix said.

Despite a rainy day, nearly 40 participants walked over two miles to show their support.

"All the walkers wear black, they're silent and they walk in single file, it creates a great impact and they also have flyers that the're handing out as they walk," Mix said.

She told 12 News:

"It can be children having child sex abuse materials distributed about them, it can be labor trafficking - you now, people working in labor trafficking situations maybe they are immigrants and for whatever reason their visa is held captive. It really affects us in a lot of ways and we have it here in Broome County, we have it in all the Southern Tier counties that operate on the task Force. So, we just really want to get people thinking about what they see in their every day lives and what other people are going through."

And if you want to help and prevent human trafficking within your community, Mix said one of the biggest things you can do is kind of just being aware of how people are going through their lives.

"Maybe paying attention to some of the things that we don't necessarily think about. You know, if you see someone working in a business that may be in trouble, maybe think about that and maybe help the find resources," She said.

County Executive Jason Garnar also announced at the start of the walk that Oct. 16 is officially Broome County Human trafficking Prevention Day.