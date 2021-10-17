Eastern Conference battle pits Toronto against New York

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -191, Rangers +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Toronto in Eastern Conference action.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs scored 186 total goals last season, 31 on power plays and three shorthanded.

New York finished 27-23-6 overall with a 13-12-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rangers scored 176 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body), Auston Matthews: out (upper body).

Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (health protocols), Kaapo Kakko: day to day (upper body), Sammy Blais: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.