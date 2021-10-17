Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew O’Connor scored his first NHL goal, Danton Heinen got his third in three games and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four times in the first period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in their home opener. With the victory, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan surpassed Dan Bylsma for most regular-season wins in franchise history. Brock McGinn scored his first goal with the Penguins and Teddy Blueger added his second of the season, both in the first period. Jason Zucker also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 18 saves. Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored for the Blackhawks, who couldn’t recover from a slow start. Pittsburgh had four goals in the first period, while the Blackhawks managed just three shots.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech. Pickett threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Gavin Bartholomew and 36 yards to Jared Wayne, and he scored on a 3-yard run — all in the first half — as the Panthers won their third straight game. Pittsburgh moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division. Virginia Tech finished with a season-low 225 yards. The Hokies’ lone score came on a 2-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson in the third quarter.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Todd Summers, TD Ayo-Durojaiye blocked a punt and returned it for a score and Villanova beat Albany 17-10. Villanova (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) took its first lead when Cole Bunce made a 26-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the first half. The Wildcats defense then got a stop, setting up Ayo-Durojaiye’s touchdown 46 seconds later and giving Villanova a 17-7 lead at the half. Albany (0-6, 0-4) forced the Wildcats to punt on the opening possession and then put together a nine-play, 55-yard drive that culminated when Karl Mofor scored on a 3-yard run fewer than four minutes in. Summers’ TD catch tied it about five minutes later Villanova

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Borguet ran for 169 yards on 22 carries and scored twice and Harvard beat Lafayette 30-3. The Crimson scored 10 points in each of the first three quarters against the Patriot League Leopards. Alex Washington had two interceptions for the Crimson. Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 182 yards for Lafayette with two interceptions. Harvard has won seven straight against Lafayette, and is 11-2 all-time against the Leopards in Cambridge.

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Parker Driggers ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns _ including a school- and Big South Conference-record 99-yarder _ on just 12 carries and North Alabama picked up its first win of the season with a 42-31 victory over Robert Morris. Driggers staked the Lions (1-6, 1-2) to leads of 7-0 and 14-7 with short touchdowns runs before racing 99 yards to the end zone to make it a two-score lead. Jaxton Carson added a 4-yard TD run and Rett Files connected with E.J. Rogers for a 38-yard score as North Alabama took a 35-10 lead into halftime. Files capped the scoring for the Lions with a 32-yard TD toss to Kobe Warden in the final period.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw six touchdown passes, three to Fotis Kokosioulis, and Fordham rolled to a 66-21 win over Bucknell. DeMorat had all his scoring strikes in the first half, tying the school record for scoring throws in a game. He finished 26 of 36 for 318 yards. In the second half Trey Wilson III scored on a 39-yard run, Antonio Cortez Feria went for 50 yards and Taj Barnes for 45. Fordham piled up 33 first downs, 343 yards rushing and 354 passing for 697 totals yards. Bucknell had 269 yards and three rushing touchdowns.