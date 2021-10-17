More clouds and lake effect rain showers

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain showers 40%. Low of 41 (35-42). Winds out of the west at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain showers 60%. Rainfall accumulation of 0.1-0.25". High of 50 (44-53). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering lake effect rain showers 30%. Low of 40 (35-41). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a bit of a lull in the action, more lake effect rain showers are expected to develop after sundown. Temperatures will also be plummeting into the 30s and 40s tonight as winds out of the west, northwest continue to usher a cooler air mass from Canada.



Winds increase out of the northwest on Monday which will help more lake effect rain showers form and plague the region for most of the day. Showers likely to be steadier due to a stronger flow.



Thankfully, conditions improve for Tuesday as the sun returns to the Southern Tier along with above average temperatures.