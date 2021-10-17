Pennsylvania mall evacuated after gunfire

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania mall was evacuated after shots were fired, but no major injuries were immediately reported. Lancaster police said the gunfire at the Park City Center was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. LNP newspaper reported that video on social media appeared to show people running for the exits as at least two gunshots sounded. LNP newspaper quoted a dispatch report saying six people were transported to local hospitals, two with gunshot wounds, and two suspects were taken into custody. District Attorney Heather Adams told a reporter that none of the injuries were life-threatening.