Simmons practices with 76ers; status for opener unknown

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday for the first time this season. Coach Doc Rivers says no decision was made on Simmons’ status for Wednesday’s season opener. Simmons was a holdout for training camp and the early part of the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand. The three-time All-Star guard made a surprise return to the team on Monday. The Sixers open the season Wednesday at New Orleans and play their home opener Friday against Brooklyn.