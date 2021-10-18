Another warming trend is on the way

Tonight: Any showers end with some clearing developing. Breezy. Low: 36-43

Tuesday: Isolated morning frost possible in sheltered and outlying areas. Turning mostly sunny. High: 58-64

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect season has begun! The lake effect rain showers will taper tonight as high pressure, and drier air, builds into the region overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We don't expect widespread frost because the winds are expected to remain a bit gusty.

After morning clouds Tuesday, bright sun is on the way for the afternoon. Highs climb into the 60s. Even warmer weather is coming later this week.