Chicago chief: Unvaccinated cops risk retirement benefits

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police chief has put into writing a threat that officers could be fired if they don’t comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, adding that those who choose to retire rather than adhere to the policy might be putting their retirement benefits at risk. The Chicago Tribune reports that Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown sent a memo Sunday night that says officers who do choose to retire rather than comply “may be denied retirement credentials.” The Fraternal Order of Police posted instructions on its website about what officers should do if given a direct order to report on the city portal their vaccination status.