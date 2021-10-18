Egypt to require virus vaccinations for civil servants

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s government says it will require public servants to have a vaccination certificate or show a weekly negative COVID-19 test before entering their workplaces. The government says the new requirements for civil servants will be applied starting November 15. The measures will also require the public to show proof of vaccination to enter government buildings starting December 1. The idea of the new rules is to encourage people to get vaccinations. The country of over 100 million people is experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic. Egypt has reported around 318,460 confirmed cases, including 17,970 deaths.