Greater Binghamton Airport receives $1.5M in funding

MAINE (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday funding for the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Governor Hochul's Office said the Binghamton Airport will receive $1.5 million for the installation of energy-efficient lighting and replacement of the revenue control system.

The funding is part of $3.1 million in funding for airports in the Southern Tier, which is included in a total of $20.7 million for airports across New York State.

Posted below are other Southern Tier airports receiving funding:

$0.2 million toward energy efficiency Jet Hangar improvements, including high-efficiency heating and LED lighting and general hangar rehabilitation activities at the Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport in Chenango County.

$0.1 million toward the acquisition of service equipment to maintain operations during inclement weather events at the Corning-Painted Post Airport in Steuben County.

$1.3 million toward reconstruction of an existing building into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility to retain international passenger flights at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport in Chemung County.

According to the Governor Office, the funding was "awarded through a competitive solicitation process and evaluated based on established criteria including economic benefit, operational efficiencies, safety enhancements, and the potential for attracting new or expanded aeronautical related activities."