Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:50 left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 23-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Boswell’s third field goal of the game came three plays after Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt forced Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to fumble deep in Seahawks territory. Pittsburgh inside linebacker Devin Bush scooped it up to give the Steelers possession. Two snaps to center the ball in the middle of the field set up Boswell to win it.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday for the first time this season. Coach Doc Rivers says no decision was made on Simmons’ status for Wednesday’s season opener. Simmons was a holdout for training camp and the early part of the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand. The three-time All-Star guard made a surprise return to the team on Monday. The Sixers open the season Wednesday at New Orleans and play their home opener Friday against Brooklyn.

UNDATED (AP) — The 1950s All-Decade Team for the NBA as voted on by AP Sports staffers directly engaged with the NBA At 75 season-long series. The team members are Paul Arizin, Bob Cousy, George Mikan, Bob Pettit and Dolph Schayes.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith saw an opening in the offensive line and took off down the middle of the field. Unfortunately for Smith, he didn’t see Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt strip-sacked Smith in the waning minutes of overtime on Sunday night. That overtime led to Chris Boswell’s game-winning 36-yard field goal as the Steelers escaped with a 23-20 victory.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seattle Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor left his team’s primetime showdown against Pittsburgh late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher with an unspecified injury. Taylor fell to the ground during a 3-yard gain by Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris with the Steelers driving near midfield with 3:10 to play in regulation. Taylor was on the ground for more than 10 minutes while being attended to by medical staff. Players from both sides came out to offer support. He was placed on the stretcher and taken to a hospital. NBC reported that Taylor had movement in all of his extremities.