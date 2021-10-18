Hindus denounce violence amid new attacks in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests are continuing in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce a wave of violence against Hindus following an image posted on social media that was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. New attacks took place Sunday night in a northern village, where unidentified people burned up to 26 homes of Hindus. Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified since last Wednesday after a photo was posted on social media showing a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, at the feet of a statue at a Hindu temple. About 9% of Bangladesh’s 160 million people are Hindu.