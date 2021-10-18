New exhibit educates on migrant experience and violence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There's a new exhibit at the Roberson Museum & Science Center in partnership with Binghamton University.

The Exhibit is titled "Hostile Terrain 94" and "Legacies of Forced Migration," which is sponsored by the Undocumented Migrant Project.

The display educated on the migrant experience and the violence faced in one of 94 global locations.

As one wall of the exhibit features black and white portraits of families, another wall showcases a map of a desert in Arizona at the U.S. and Mexico border that is filled with tags of roughly 3,200 migrant deaths that were found between the years 2000 and 2020.

Binghamton University Department of Human Development Assistant Professor Óscar Gil-García said the goal of this exhibit is to educate people on Migrant policies.

"What we're hoping is that individuals take the initiative to advocate on behalf of members of their own community maybe being impacted by these policies where family separations are not something that happens to individuals crossing the US and Mexico border, but are also happening within the territory further away from the US Mexico border," said Gil-García.

The exhibit is available for viewing at the Roberson Museum and Science Center until April 2022.