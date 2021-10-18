2 more House Democrats retiring, underscoring 2022 obstacles

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two longtime Democratic congressmen with a combined six decades of experience have announced plans to retire at the end of their terms. Eighty-one-year-old Rep. David Price of North Carolina and 68-year-old Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania said Monday that they will not seek re-election next year. The news comes just days after Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky announced his own decision to retire. The men cited various motivations, including the realities of redistricting and a desire to spend more time with their families. But the decisions underscore the challenges Democrats face as they try to hang on to their majorities in Congress in 2022.