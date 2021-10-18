Officials break ground for new Steam Fire Engine House

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future steam fire engine house in Owego on Monday.

The Village of Owego planning and zoning boards approved the final site last month, and now construction is set to begin immediately just north of Fire Station #2.

Features of the new site include the antique fire bell that used to be in the Central Fire Station but is now being restored, as well as an eternal flame honoring all the past and present volunteer firefighters.

"Owego has a rich history in the fire service and we're continuing that by preserving our history and not only that, there are several local businesses it'll benefit, there'll be foot traffic and tourists drawn to downtown so we really think it's a win-win," Owego Hose Team volunteer Patrick Gavin said.

The building will house and showcase the Owego Fire Department's 1866 steam fire engine and 1938 Sanford Hose Truck, both of which will be shown off to the public once the building is ready.