Officials remind residents to stay aware while driving as night comes earlier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With night coming earlier each day, officials are reminding residents to stay aware of pedestrians.

According to the Department of Transportation, 15% of traffic-related fatalities involve a pedestrian and 75% of those accidents happen at night.

The DOT is taking steps to maximize pedestrian safety by putting in new crosswalks with flashing lights, and also improving and implementing pedestrian islands so people don't have to cross all four lanes of traffic at one time.

"It's up to drivers to realize that when pedestrians step foot in the road, whether it's a crosswalk or another intersection, the pedestrian has the right of way," public information specialist for region 9 of the New York State Department of Transportation Scott Cook said. "You must legally stop for that pedestrian."

In the last few years, the DOT has put in around 60 pedestrian safety upgrades throughout the City of Binghamton, and nearly 325 upgrades have been put in across the seven counties that region 9 of NYSDOT looks over.