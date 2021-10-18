School Bus Safety Week; The dangers of passing school buses

VESTAL (WBNG) -- This week, Vestal Central School District is using School Bus Safety Week to educate the community on the dangers of passing school buses, and this year's theme is "Be Safe - Know the Danger Zone."

"There's about 50,000 illegal passings of school buses that happen in New York State on a daily basis," said Vestal School District Transportation Director Kenneth Starr. "So, that's about one illegal passing for every single school bus in New York State on a daily basis."

Starr said the goal of this week is to teach students and the community that there's a danger zone of 12 feet around buses, which is the area where students get off the bus and cross.

"That's a difficult area for us to see despite all the mirrors that we have. So, understand that there's an area around or they're too close to us, we might not be able to see them," said Starr.

Anytime the red lights are flashing on a school bus, you should be stopping no matter which side of the road you're on.

"You should be stopping well in advance, giving us a big burst to get the kids off. Sometimes certain stops take longer than others so please be patient with that," he said.

And if you do find yourself behind a school bus, Starr said staying alert is the best thing you can do.

"Whatever you can do to help us and be aware of that, stopping back and looking out in front of you, seeing the school bus yellow lights come on, which is generally about 300 feet ahead of time so there is ample warning. So, drive their vehicles like it's their kids on the bus in front of them," said Starr.