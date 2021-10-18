State comptroller releases tool to track federal COVID-19 funding

(WBNG) -- New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a new tool that people can use to monitor the spending of federal recovery aid and COVID-19 relief programs.

The tool is available online. You can view the tracker by going to this link.

Viewers will be able to monitor funds for excluded workers, childcare providers, emergency rental and homeowners assistance and small business recovery.

DiNapoli's office said the tracker will be updated on a monthly basis to reflect when funding streams or programs were authorized, how they were designed and show how much money has been received and spent to date. The tool will be expanded when more information becomes available.