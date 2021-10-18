Two weekends left to see Phelps Mansion October tours

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The spookiness of the season combined with a history lesson is what you'll get from the Phelps Mansion Museum October tours.

The tours are every Friday and Saturday this month at 7 p.m.

Fridays focus on death and mourning in the 19th century while Saturdays dive into the tragic end to the Phelps family.

The tours during this season have been available to the public since 2015. Six years ago, the mission was to assemble something different than a traditional tour of a mansion.

"It's a part of Binghamton's past," said Joe Schuerch, the house manageer. "Today, we're a part of the community so we try to keep the story of this building alive and preserved so that future Binghamtonians can also learn the history of Binghamton as well."

Few slots are available during these last two weekends in October.

"Because we're limiting capacity to keep the numbers kind of down, we have pulled the ticket sales off the website," said the house manager. "The best thing to do is call the museum and, if we're not here, leave a message. We're going to try to return all the calls in the order in which they come in."

To join a tour, it's $15 for adults and $10 for both seniors and students.