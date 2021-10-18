UHS temporarily suspends visitation at its hospitals

(WBNG) -- UHS hospitals announced that it is temporarily suspending visitation.

The suspension, which went into effect on Oct. 16, are for all areas of UHS Wilson Medical Center, UHS Binghamton General Hospital and all UHS Primary & Specialty Care locations.

In a Facebook post, UHS said the temporary suspension is due to the "unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19."

