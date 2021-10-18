UK prime minister to lead tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead tributes in Parliament to David Amess, a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents. The attack shocked Britain, and it has fueled concern about politicians’ safety and the level of vitriol directed at them. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. The House of Commons returns Monday from a three-week break, and most of the scheduled business has been replaced by tributes to Amess. That will be followed by a service at the medieval St. Margaret’s Church beside Parliament. A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.