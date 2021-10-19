76ers boot Simmons from practice, suspend him for 1 game

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons has been kicked out of practice and suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers for their season opener due to what they called conduct detrimental to the team. Coach Doc Rivers said after Tuesday’s practice that he asked Simmons to leave because he was being a distraction. The three-time All-Star was a holdout in training camp following his offseason trade demand. When Simmons finally returned, Joel Embiid blasted his teammate for his behavior, saying he’s “not here to babysit.” Embiid said the team would be fine without Simmons. Rivers remained diplomatic and said Simmons would be welcome to return to practice. The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade.