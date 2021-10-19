Boscov’s partners with Broome County Humane Society for fundraiser

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You can help an area animal shelter and save money while doing it.

Boscov's has teamed up with the Broome County Humane Society to raise money for the shelter with the "Friends Helping Friends 25th Anniversary" fundraiser.

You can purchase a $5 shopping pass from the Humane Society and save 25% off your purchase at Boscov's when shopping in-person on Oct. 20.

Broome County Humane Society Fund Development Coordinator Annie Taylor said all money raised from the fundraiser will go directly back into the shelter to benefit the animals.

"It's just so heartwarming," said Taylor. "Not only that, but the amount of monetary donations as well as supply donations that we get from these fundraisers - it's life-changing for the animals here and the shelter as well. It keeps us going."

Shopping passes are available at the shelter until 5 p.m. on October 20 and during business hours at Boscov's on Wednesday.