Chenango River Theatre presents “The Craftsman”

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Chenango River Theatre presents the second only staging of The Craftsman.

This is an intriguing tale of ambition, genius, and deception based on the true story of a Dutch Painter. Artistic & Managing Director Bill Lelbach said this is the fourth time the Theatre has done a production of the playwright Bruce Graham in the last eight years.

"It's the story, a true story right after World War II of this man who was prosecuted for treason in the Netherlands based on the fact that we had sold artwork to the Nazis," Lelbach said. "As it turns out none of that was true he was a master forger and it was all a con job."

Lelbach said this is the second show since the pandemic. He said it has been very well received.

"The shows have done very well we actually sold out which is the first time post-pandemic that we've done that this is only the second show we've had coming back from the pandemic," Lelbach said. "We are still doing social distancing between each group of people who make reservations so selling out is a little easier with that, but we've got one more weekend to go with four more shows this coming week."

The staging of The Craftsman runs until Oct. 24 at the Chenango River Theatre.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 for all performances, expect Thursday evenings are $25.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the 24 hour box office line 607.656.8499.