Forest hawk listed as endangered, but falconer disagrees

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — On Jacks Mountain, raptors took flight on an autumn afternoon, hitching a free ride on warm updrafts all along the ridge. Falconer Mike Dupuy can see them, even miles away, from his front lawn. The rare northern goshawk is his favorite, a fighter-jet of a bird capable of launching from his hand and turning a pigeon or chipmunk into a blur of feathers or fur in a second or two. While many researchers believe goshawk numbers have been steadily decreasing — it was recently moved from a threatened species list to endangered — Dupuy believes the study was too small for such a secretive bird.