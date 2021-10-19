Gorgeous fall weather

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low: 40-50

Wednesday: Sun early turning to a sun/cloud mix. High: 64-69

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is in place and will remain through tonight. It doesn't look like it will be as chilly as Tuesday morning because dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Low temperatures will range from 40-50.

Sunshine early Wednesday gives way to some clouds in the afternoon. No precipitation is expected with highs in the mid to upper 60s.