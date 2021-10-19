Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons remains a mystery for the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Doc Rivers says he does not know if Simmons will play in Wednesday’s season opener at New Orleans. Simmons has practiced twice since he returned to the organization following his offseason trade demand. Simmons did not practice with the first team on Monday. Simmons is a three-time All-Star guard and the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots and spoiled former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol’s return to Philadelphia in a 6-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Ryan Ellis and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers. Carson Soucy scored the first goal for a Kraken defenseman in team history.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-3 heading into their bye week thanks in large part to linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt became the first player in NFL history to have two sacks and a forced fumble in overtime in a 23-20 win over Seattle. Watt’s strip-sack of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning field goal. The Steelers have won two straight following a 1-3 start. They will get a chance to rest up before traveling to Cleveland on Halloween to face the Browns.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is hoping its appearance in the AP college football poll is more than a cameo. The Panthers climbed into the rankings at No. 23 after improving to 5-1 with a blowout win on the road at Virginia Tech. This is the fifth time in coach Pat Narduzzi’s seven seasons that Pitt has been ranked for at least one week. The Panthers are hoping for an extended stay in the polls. They’ll get a chance to impress the voters next week when national power Clemson visits Heinz Field.