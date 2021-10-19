Maze madness reigns as farmers embrace fall agritourism

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Fall offers “a-maizing” opportunities for folks of all ages to get outside, explore, enjoy family time and maybe even get a little bit lost as local farms open their gates to visitors. Corn mazes have seen a surge in popularity — but gone are simple cuts leading to the center or the exit for a “win.” Today’s corn mazes are intricately designed and can stymie even the most diehard puzzler. At Mitchell Farms, Altoona, the 5.5-acre corn maze was custom designed and cut. It takes about an hour to maneuver through the maze, finding the clues and filling out the crossword puzzle along the way.