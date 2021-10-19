Skip to Content

Maze madness reigns as farmers embrace fall agritourism

Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Fall offers “a-maizing” opportunities for folks of all ages to get outside, explore, enjoy family time and maybe even get a little bit lost as local farms open their gates to visitors. Corn mazes have seen a surge in popularity — but gone are simple cuts leading to the center or the exit for a “win.” Today’s corn mazes are intricately designed and can stymie even the most diehard puzzler. At Mitchell Farms, Altoona, the 5.5-acre corn maze was custom designed and cut. It takes about an hour to maneuver through the maze, finding the clues and filling out the crossword puzzle along the way.

Associated Press

