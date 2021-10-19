Mercy House of the Southern Tier to host 8th Annual Gala of Taste

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Join Mercy House of the Southern Tier as they host their 8th Annual Gala of Taste.

Mercy House of the Southern Tier is a community care shelter that provides a home and supportive family to people with terminal illnesses who can no longer remain at home. Mercy House Executive Director Linda Cerra said this gala is one of two fundraisers that Mercy House hosts each year.

"The gala is virtual this year," Cerra said. "Last year we moved it to a virtual event and we had a lot of fun so the main idea is to go to our website and register and you can register for free and take a look at the over 80 items we have to bid on."

Cerra said auction packages feature food, wine, and trips! Mercy House in partnership with PS Restaurant will host this year's virtual gala. PS Restaurant Owner Sylvana Dodd said they've had this partnership for years and won't let COVID stop them from hosting an event this year.

"COVID came of course and like everyone else we reinvented the whole idea and actually Linda and her team brilliantly came up with the concept of doing the virtual auction," Dodd said. "In many ways, this is better because people can go online right now and see all the auction items."

The 8th Annual Gala of Taste live stream event will be held on Oct. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m.

"This year is going to be very, very, very toned down but we're still going to have the live stream which is going to be really exciting," Dodd said.

Online bidding begins Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.