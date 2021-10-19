Netflix posts higher 3Q earnings, solid subscriber growth

Netflix has posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings thanks to a stronger slate of titles. Those include “Squid Game,” the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show. Netflix said Tuesday that its subscriber base grew 9% from a year earlier to 213.6 million. That surpassed its own projections. It earned $1.45 billion, or $3.19 per share, in the latest quarter. That’s up from $790 million or $1.79 per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 16% to $7.48 billion from $6.44 billion. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion.