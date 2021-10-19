New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland’s two-month lockdown. The 94 new local infections found Tuesday eclipse the 89 that were reported twice last year. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said lockdown rule-breakers were contributing to the spread. She said, “I just wanted to reinforce again that we’re not powerless. We do have the ability to keep cases as low as we can.” Ardern has embarked on an all-out effort to get people vaccinated. A record 130,000 people got their shots Saturday. About 67% of eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated.