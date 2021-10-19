Oneida County man arrested in double homicide investigation

(WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was arrested after two people were found dead at a location in Oneida County.

According to a news release, State Police responded to a residence on Old Oneida Road near Rome, N.Y. to check on the welfare of a person covered in blood who was standing at the edge of his driveway. They identified him as 30-year-old Kyle Kirk.

Police said as emergency crews arrived to the scene they noticed a man, who was later identified as 60-year-old Howard J. Kirk III, laying on the driveway suffering from stab wounds. He lived in a trailer in the back of the residence and died on the scene, police noted.

Authorities said they found another dead victim with stab wounds inside the trailer. She has been identified as 53-year-old Amanda L. Osborne and lived at the residence, they said.

Police charged Kyle Kirk with two counts of murder in the first degree; an A1 felony and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; a class D felony.

The investigation into the homicides are ongoing.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Rome Fire Department, NYS Park Police, Oneida County District Attorney's Office and AMCARE Ambulance assisted State Police.