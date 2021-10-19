Rape count dropped, sexual assault added against prosecutor

State prosecutors are dropping a rape charge against an elected district attorney in western Pennsylvania. But they’re adding new felony charges of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Lynn Thomas waived a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday. The 36-year-old Thomas is accused of attacking a woman in her Windber home last month. His lawyer says Thomas maintains he is innocent of all charges. Somerset County officials have said Thomas’ access to his office and the courthouse are restricted, and Thomas has said he’s taking a leave of absence. The Republican district attorney was elected nearly two years ago.