Section 4 Boys’ Soccer Sectionals first-round scores (10-19-21)New
WBNG -- Check out the scores from the first round of the boys' Section 4 soccer tournament:
Class B:
#9 Waverly - 0, #8 Susquehanna Valley - 1 (OT)
Class C:
#9 Afton/Harpursville - 4, #8 Seton Catholic - 1
#12 Union Springs/PB - 0, #5 Bainbridge-Guilford - 3
#11 Sidney - 0, #6 Southern Cayuga - 3
#10 - Newark Valley - 0, #7 Franklin/Unatego - 8
Class D:
#11 Edmeston - 0, #6 Laurens/Milford - 2
#10 Davenport - 2, #7 Schenevus - 3 (OT)
#9 Hunter-Tannersville - 3, #8 Worcester - 0