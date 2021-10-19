Section 4 Boys’ Soccer Sectionals first-round scores (10-19-21)

WBNG -- Check out the scores from the first round of the boys' Section 4 soccer tournament:

Class B:

#9 Waverly - 0, #8 Susquehanna Valley - 1 (OT)

Class C:

#9 Afton/Harpursville - 4, #8 Seton Catholic - 1

#12 Union Springs/PB - 0, #5 Bainbridge-Guilford - 3

#11 Sidney - 0, #6 Southern Cayuga - 3

#10 - Newark Valley - 0, #7 Franklin/Unatego - 8

Class D:

#11 Edmeston - 0, #6 Laurens/Milford - 2

#10 Davenport - 2, #7 Schenevus - 3 (OT)

#9 Hunter-Tannersville - 3, #8 Worcester - 0